Police Launch Manhunt After Mobile Money Agent Killed in Nansana

Police in Nansana have opened a murder investigation following the brutal killing of Rose Kyamazima, a mobile money agent who was ambushed and fatally stabbed during a robbery on the night of Monday, July 28, 2025.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the attack occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. in Nansana East I ‘B’ Zone, shortly after the victim had made a cash deposit at a nearby bank and was heading home on a motorcycle taxi.

“She was followed by three unidentified men riding on a motorcycle,” Onyango confirmed. “They trailed her to a point near her residence, violently confronted her, and stabbed her after the boda boda rider fled the scene.”

Despite attempts to escape, Kyamazima was overpowered by the attackers, who made off with her ATM card, two smartphones, a small button phone, and an unspecified amount of money. Her body was later transported to the city mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Police say a manhunt for the assailants is now underway.

Part of a Growing Trend

Kyamazima’s murder highlights a disturbing rise in violent crimes targeting mobile money agents across Uganda. Police records show that since January 2025, at least 62 such attacks have been reported with over 20 incidents recorded in Wakiso District alone.

A recent police crime report indicates that mobile money-related robberies now account for 12% of all aggravated robbery cases in the first half of 2025, up from 8% during the same period in 2024.

“This is not an isolated case. Mobile money agents are being deliberately targeted,” Onyango said. “We are intensifying our operations to bring those responsible to justice.”

Public Urged to Be Vigilant

Authorities are advising mobile money operators and other businesspeople who handle cash to take extra precautions including varying their routines, avoiding late-night travel, and using trusted or secure means of transportation.

“The safety of our citizens is paramount,” Onyango emphasized. “We appeal for vigilance and cooperation from the public as we hunt down the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”

Residents of Nansana and beyond are being urged to report any suspicious activity that could help in the apprehension of the suspects. Police have assured the public that every lead will be followed as investigations continue.

