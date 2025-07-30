Prof. Kateregga Accuses Police of Siding with Estranged Wife in Property Dispute

Prominent educationist and founder of Kampala University, Professor Badru Dungu Kateregga, has accused the Uganda Police Force of colluding with his estranged wife, Jolly Shubaiha Kateregga, in a bitter property dispute that has escalated into a legal and public showdown.

Through his lawyer Fred Muwema, the professor claims he has been unlawfully denied access to his own home since September 2024, allegedly due to police interference instigated by his wife. Muwema says the dispute follows a major marital fallout sparked by a DNA test that reportedly revealed one of the couple’s three children was not biologically his, a revelation that the professor says shattered the foundation of their marriage and led to alleged threats on his life.

“Prof. Kateregga isn’t defaming the police. He is demanding transparency and procedural fairness,” said Muwema during a press briefing. “He is being unfairly barred from property he rightfully owns. What hurts him most is being locked out of his own house.”

Muwema emphasized that Prof. Kateregga holds documented proof of ownership for the contested properties, but despite presenting these, police have continuously blocked his access. He warned that the case exposes a disturbing precedent where institutions may be used to dispossess individuals unfairly, particularly vulnerable elderly people.

The legal team also alleged that Mrs. Kateregga illegally transported household property to Rwanda without the professor’s knowledge or consent, further complicating the matter.

“This is no longer just about property; it’s a fight for justice and dignity. We are witnessing the misuse of public institutions to strip an elderly man of what he worked hard to build,” Muwema added.

Prof. Kateregga, now in his senior years, is a revered figure in Uganda’s academic landscape, having dedicated decades to shaping higher education. The ongoing dispute, he says, has left him not just homeless, but betrayed by both family and institutions he once trusted.

The Uganda Police Force has yet to respond publicly to the accusations

As the case continues to unfold, it raises broader questions about institutional impartiality in domestic disputes and the vulnerability of the elderly in the face of legal and emotional turmoil.

Comments

comments