Police Foil Armed Robbery Spree in Mukono and Wakiso, Three Suspects Captured

A swift response by boda-boda riders and local police disrupted a coordinated robbery spree in the early hours of July 27, 2025, as armed criminals wreaked havoc across several villages in Goma Division, Mukono District.

The attackers, brandishing pangas, terrorized communities in Nabweru-Mukono District, Kyaliwajjala, Sonde in Wakiso, Seeta Town, and parts of Namanve Industrial Park along the Kampala–Jinja highway. Eyewitnesses reported abrupt home invasions, theft of personal belongings, and threats to residents’ lives as the group moved under the cover of darkness.

Police credited a group of alert boda-boda riders for sounding the first alarm. The riders reportedly pursued the suspects and notified officers at the Namanve Coca-Cola police post. The officers immediately launched a joint operation, trailing the suspects to the premises of KAWACOM Company within Namanve Industrial Park.

“We received a tip-off from the boda-boda riders and quickly mobilized our team,” police said in a statement. “We were able to intercept the suspects and arrest two at the scene, while one was injured while attacking our officer with a panga.”

The injured suspect, identified as Nsubuga, attempted to slash an officer during the confrontation and was shot in the leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital under tight security. Two others—Asimwe Stephen, 26, and Musinga Musa, 22—were arrested without incident.

In the course of the arrest, police recovered key evidence linking the suspects to the robberies, including:

Three pangas

One motorcycle , registration number UGG 597Y

, registration number Three smartphones suspected to have been stolen

The Uganda Police Force has since launched a wider investigation to establish the full scope of the robbery syndicate, their potential accomplices, and any stolen property yet to be recovered.

“The suspects are currently in custody, and we are expanding our investigation to ensure all those involved are brought to justice,” the statement added.

This incident highlights the growing threat of night-time robberies in urban and peri-urban communities, as well as the increasing importance of community vigilance. Police have commended the boda-boda riders whose bravery helped intercept the criminals before more damage could be done.

Residents in affected areas have called for increased nighttime patrols and better lighting in vulnerable zones, citing rising insecurity and fear of repeat attacks.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest authorities. The suspects are expected to face charges of aggravated robbery and attempted murder once investigations are complete.

