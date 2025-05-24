Economy
URA Unveils Second Edition of Chinese Tax Guide to Boost Compliance and Investment
The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Uganda’s state-run tax body, today launched the second edition of the Chinese translation of its comprehensive tax guidebook. This strategic initiative aims to further empower the Chinese business community operating in Uganda by providing them with a clearer and more accessible understanding of the country’s tax and tariff regime.
The launch event, held in Kampala, underscored the growing economic ties between Uganda and China and the commitment of both nations to foster a transparent and compliant business environment.
Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, Zhang Lizhong, lauded the success of the first edition, noting its significant role in enhancing Chinese enterprises’ grasp of Ugandan tax policies and improving their compliance practices. Ambassador Zhang emphasised that the newly released second edition builds upon this foundation, incorporating critical new policy changes and updates.
“China encourages Chinese businesses to respect international trade rules, abide by local laws, and actively contribute to social progress in their host countries,” Ambassador Zhang stated. He further affirmed the Chinese government’s commitment to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses and citizens overseas.
John Musinguzi, Commissioner General of the URA, highlighted the guide’s value, describing the second edition as offering “clear, concise, and updated insights into Uganda’s tax regime.” He extended special commendation to the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Uganda for spearheading the translation initiative, acknowledging its crucial role in bridging communication gaps and fostering enhanced cooperation between the Chinese business community and the URA.
Commissioner General Musinguzi reiterated the URA’s dedication to continuous engagement with Chinese investors to address any tax-related queries or issues that may arise. “I therefore encourage all our Chinese investors to utilise this guide and stay informed on the tax updates and engage us where you require any further clarification,” Musinguzi urged. “Together, let’s forge ahead towards greater economic success and mutual involvement of our two nations.”
Following the official launch ceremony, Chinese business representatives had the opportunity to engage directly with URA officials, participating in an interactive session to discuss various tax questions and seek clarifications, further solidifying the collaborative spirit between the two entities.
This latest edition of the tax guide is expected to significantly contribute to greater tax compliance among Chinese businesses in Uganda, promoting fair trade practices and ultimately supporting Uganda’s economic development.