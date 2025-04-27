Ugandan Star Elijah Kitaka Delivers Electrifying First Solo Show in Nairobi

Ugandan sensation Elijah Kitaka lit up the Nairobi nightlife on Saturday, delivering a mesmerising performance at Replay NBO for his highly anticipated first solo show in the Kenyan capital. The event, a significant step in the burgeoning artist’s career, was an undeniable triumph, with eager fans snapping up all available tickets well before the 7:00 PM EAT venue opening.

Kitaka, known previously in Nairobi for his drumming prowess, returned to the city in a new light, commanding the stage as a solo artist backed by his dynamic band, Double Black, hailing from Uganda’s renowned Swangz Avenue. The atmosphere inside Replay NBO crackled with anticipation as a capacity crowd of Kenyan music enthusiasts gathered, ready to experience Kitaka’s captivating sound and energetic stage presence firsthand.

The musical journey commenced promptly at 9:00 PM EAT with an electrifying instrumental set by Double Black, expertly setting the mood and igniting the crowd’s excitement. When Elijah Kitaka finally took centre stage, the energy in the room reached fever pitch.

He effortlessly guided the audience through a vibrant tapestry of his hit tracks, including the infectious “Touch & Continue,” the soulful “Nothing,” the captivating “Dawa,” and the heartfelt “Ekyange,” among others. His versatility as an artist was on full display, seamlessly transitioning between genres and captivating the audience with each note.

The response from the Nairobi crowd was nothing short of electric. Fans sang along to every lyric and danced with unrestrained joy, their palpable energy creating an intimate and engaging atmosphere that transformed the night into a truly unforgettable experience. Even as the show’s official end arrived, chants for an encore filled the venue, a testament to the deep connection Kitaka has forged with his Kenyan fanbase.

The sold-out performance was the culmination of a successful media tour leading up to the event. Kitaka engaged with fans, media personalities, and industry insiders through appearances on prominent Kenyan TV and radio stations, including Sound City, NTV, NFM, TV 47, Citizen TV, Home Boyz Radio, and Jambi Radio Kenya.

Following the electrifying night, a clearly moved Elijah Kitaka expressed his sincere gratitude, stating, “Thank you, Nairobi! Your support means the world to me. I promise this is just the start—more exciting performances are on the way!” This resounding success in Nairobi undoubtedly marks a significant milestone for Elijah Kitaka, solidifying his position as a rising star in the East African music scene and leaving fans eagerly awaiting his next move.