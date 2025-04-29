Clash of the Titans: Producer Paddy Man Fires Back at Eddy Ssendi Over Bobi Wine’s “Not Your Enemy”

The Ugandan music scene is buzzing after a fiery exchange between veteran producer Paddy Man and entertainment critic Eddy Ssendi. The source of the drama? Bobi Wine, Nubian Li, and King Saha’s latest track, “Not Your Enemy.”1

Over the weekend, Eddy Ssendi, known for his often blunt critiques, delivered a scathing review of the song, declaring it “not nice at all.” This assessment, however, didn’t sit well with Paddy Man, the very producer behind the controversial track.

Paddy Man, real name Paddy Kayiwa, didn’t hold back in his response, accusing Ssendi of chronic negativity. “He’s always negative,” Paddy Man stated, “He doesn’t see any positives whenever Bobi Wine does something.” The producer pointed to the song’s impressive performance on YouTube, citing the rapid accumulation of views as evidence of its public reception. “The public enjoyed the song because, according to the views, it hit about 90k on its first day,” he asserted.

Beyond defending his work, Paddy Man also issued a stern call for Ssendi to adopt a more balanced approach to criticism. “He needs to be realistic and positive sometimes,” he advised.

Adding a touch of personal disdain, Paddy Man went on to discredit Ssendi’s musical expertise altogether. “Mr. Ssendi’s opinion on music-related matters does not count,” he declared. “I would love to consult Ssendi about a lot of things, but not music. I seek advice from him about farming.” This pointed remark effectively dismissed Ssendi’s musical opinions, suggesting his expertise lies elsewhere.

The producer’s forceful rebuttal has ignited a lively debate among music fans and industry insiders. While Ssendi’s critique has undoubtedly sparked controversy, Paddy Man’s defence, backed by the song’s streaming numbers, has resonated with many who feel the critic’s judgment was unduly harsh.

This clash highlights the often-contentious relationship between artists, producers, and critics within the Ugandan entertainment landscape. It also underscores the power of public opinion, as demonstrated by the song’s online success.

As the dust settles, one thing is clear: “Not Your Enemy” has certainly become a talking point, and Paddy Man’s passionate defence has only amplified the conversation. Whether Ssendi’s critique will ultimately impact the song’s longevity remains to be seen, but for now, the producer’s voice has been heard loud and clear.