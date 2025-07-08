Tracy Melon Reveals Ideal Man, Rwandan Producer Eleeeh Matches Her Type

Fast-rising Ugandan singer Tracy Mirembe, popularly known by her stage name Tracy Melon, has shared some insight into the qualities she looks for in an ideal partner. While appearing on Galaxy TV, the Kakana hit maker revealed that she is drawn to men who bring good vibes and a peaceful aura.

“I am looking for a man who can just be there and like they are quiet, not talking. A man who is cool and collected hits differently,” she shared during the interview.

When asked to name her celebrity crush, the songstress did not hesitate to reveal that Element Eleeeh, a Rwandese producer and singer is the fairest of them all.

“My celebrity crush is Eleeeh. It’s not even his looks. His persona is calm, cool, collected. Almost like he has no words. Like just there,” Tracy said with admiration.

Element Eleeeh is a chart-topping producer, songwriter and vocalist in Rwanda. He is widely known for songs like Fou De Toi, Milele, Ndarura among others.

