Defining images of the first Latin American to lead the Catholic Church “Pope Francis”

Pope Francis has died after leading the Roman Catholic Church for more than a decade. His last public appearance was on the balcony of the Vatican’s St Peter’s Basilica on Sunday to wish “Happy Easter” to thousands of worshippers.

The Pope, in a wheelchair, waved to cheering crowds in St Peter’s Square below.

A no-frills Pope who was determined to make the Church more inclusive – here are some of the most striking images from the 88-year-old’s life and papacy. (Image source, Remo Casilli/Reuters)

Francis was already in his seventies when he became Pope in 2013, replacing the retiring Benedict XVI.

Francis’s papacy broke new ground in many other ways – he was the first Jesuit and the first Latin American pontiff.

Humble beginnings

He was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 17 December 1936 – the eldest of five children. His parents had fled their native Italy to escape fascism. Growing up in a working-class family, his early life was marked by simplicity and a commitment to his faith. As a young man, Bergoglio worked as a nightclub bouncer and floor sweeper, and supported his local football club, San Lorenzo de Almagro, a passion he maintained long after he became a priest in 1969.

The young clergyman won swift promotion, in 1973 becoming the de facto leader of Argentina’s jesuits, a highly influential Catholic order of missionaries and educators.

Bergoglio’s leadership was defined by his dedication to social justice and support for the marginalised.

But he was accused by some of not doing enough to oppose the generals of the brutal military dictatorship that governed Argentina between 1976 and 1983 – especially after the military kidnapped two priests.

Bergoglio explained that speaking out was difficult in such dangerous times and the Vatican has denied he was guilty of any wrongdoing during the period.

Rise to the top

In 1998, Bergoglio was appointed Archbishop of Buenos Aires, where he gained a reputation for his pastoral care, humility and outreach to the poor. Pope John Paul II made him a cardinal in 2001.

He refused many of the trappings of his office – often choosing to wear the black gown of a priest rather than the red and purple of his new position, travelling by public transport and engaging directly with the community.

And by the 2005 conclave that followed Pope John Paul II’s death he was seen as a contender for the papacy – although he would not become Pope until eight years later.

On 13 March 2013, Pope Francis emerged on the balcony overlooking St Peter’s Square. Clad simply in white, he bore a new name paying homage to St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of the environment, animals and birds. From the start, Pope Francis emphasised simplicity and service. He took the bus home with the other cardinals instead of using the papal limousine. “Oh, how I would like a poor Church, and for the poor,” he remarked. Source: BBC

Comments

comments