Archbishop Kazimba Calls for Voter Verification, Peaceful Elections, and Fight Against Corruption

In his Easter Sunday sermon at Namirembe Cathedral, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Rt. Rev. Dr. Steven Kaziimba delivered a powerful message urging Ugandans to actively participate in the upcoming elections while maintaining peace and unity. He also addressed critical issues such as corruption and climate change.

Addressing the congregation, Archbishop Kazimba emphasised the importance of voter registration, stating, “Go and check your name on the voters’ registers so that you can also be able to participate in the coming elections. Also, if you see the names of those who are dead, report to the responsible people so that we get a free and fair election.”

As Uganda enters a politically sensitive period, the Archbishop called for national unity and peaceful coexistence. “I encourage all Ugandans to pray for peace as our country is entering an election period. Even though people support different parties, one should not bring any hatred because each party is important, as well as every tribe is important. So, we should avoid scorning each other because of tribes or political differences. We must love each other peacefully.”

He extended his prayers beyond Uganda’s borders, urging the nation to pray for peace in neighbouring countries, particularly the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Archbishop Kazimba also tackled the pervasive issue of corruption, describing it as not only a legal and governance problem but also a spiritual and immoral one. “Let’s join and fight corruption, selfishness, and greed. Corruption is not just a legal and governance issue; it is also a spiritual and immoral issue. We must fight it,” he declared.

Highlighting the urgency of environmental stewardship, the Archbishop called on Ugandans to take action against climate change. “Let’s also extend our prayers for peace to our neighbouring nations, particularly the Democratic Republic of Congo. Furthermore, let us intensify our efforts in safeguarding our Earth and mitigating climate change, starting with practical actions like cleaning trenches to prevent the devastating impact of flooding.

His message resonated with the congregation, underscoring the Church’s role in addressing both spiritual and societal challenges. The Archbishop’s Easter message served as a timely reminder of the importance of civic responsibility, national unity, and ethical conduct as Uganda navigates its political landscape.