Eulogy: President Museveni Extols Pope Francis’s Global Impact and Inclusive Spirit

Uganda is joining the global community in mourning the death of His Holiness Pope Francis, with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni expressing deep sorrow in an official letter. The letter, dated April 21, 2025, and addressed to His Eminence Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City, conveys the heartfelt condolences of the Ugandan government and its people.

President Museveni’s message underscores the profound respect held for Pope Francis, acknowledging him as “an extraordinary spiritual leader and a deeply respected theologian”. The President highlighted the Pope’s significant contribution to the Catholic Church, noting his “unwavering commitment to the faith” and his success in “revitalising the Church’s mission in an increasingly secular world”.

The letter also emphasised the Pope’s broader influence on global issues. “His voice for peace, social justice, compassion, and humility touched the hearts of millions and inspired hope among the faithful,” President Museveni stated, recognising the Pope’s ability to resonate with people worldwide.

A particularly noteworthy aspect of President Museveni’s tribute is the recognition of Pope Francis’s outreach to other religions. The President specifically mentioned the Pope’s engagement with “other faiths such as the Muslims, the Orthodox Christians, etc,” and drew a parallel between the Pope’s inclusive approach and the teachings of Jesus. Using a local reference, President Museveni described the Pope as being “truly in the Kisinde (track) of Jesus,” referencing the parable of the Good Samaritan from the Bible. This analogy underscores the Pope’s efforts to build bridges and foster understanding across religious divides.

In expressing Uganda’s connection to the global Catholic community, President Museveni affirmed, “We stand in solidarity with Catholics in Uganda and around the globe during this time of mourning”. This statement acknowledges the presence of a significant Catholic population within Uganda and their shared grief.

President Museveni offered a prayer for the departed Pope, “May his soul rest in eternal peace,” and extended his highest consideration to the Vatican’s Secretary of State.

The outpouring of grief in Uganda reflects the deep impact Pope Francis had, not only as the leader of the Catholic Church but as a figure who promoted dialogue, compassion, and unity on a global scale.

His efforts to connect with people of all faiths and his advocacy for social justice have left an indelible mark, earning him the respect and admiration of people from diverse backgrounds, including those in Uganda.

