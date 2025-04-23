List of African Cardinals in Papal Election Released

As the Catholic world awaits the convening of the Papal conclave to elect the successor to the recently departed Pope, the significant representation of African cardinals among the electors has drawn considerable attention.

Out of the 135 cardinals eligible to vote, a notable 18 hail from the African continent, underscoring the growing influence and dynamism of the Church in Africa.

While Europe holds the largest bloc of voting cardinals, Africa’s contingent represents a substantial portion of the electorate, signalling the continent’s vital role in shaping the future leadership of the Catholic Church. Asia follows Europe in terms of the number of eligible cardinals.

Several prominent figures within the African Catholic hierarchy will participate in this pivotal process. These include:

Fridolin Besungu (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Ignace Dogbo (Ivory Coast)

Stephen Brislin(South Africa)

Arlindo Furtado (Cape Verde)

Antoine Kambanda(Rwanda)

Jean-Pierre Kutwa (Ivory Coast)

John Njue (Kenya)

Dieudonné Nzapalainga (Central African Republic)

Peter Okpaleke (Nigeria)

Nakellentuba Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso)

Protase Rugambwa (Tanzania)

Robert Sarah (Guinea)

Berhaneyesus Souraphiel (Ethiopia)

Désiré Tsarahazana (Madagascar)

Peter Turkson (Ghana)

Jean-Paul Vesco (Algeria)

Cristóbal Romero (Morocco)

Stephen Mulla (South Sudan)

Including these influential leaders from across the African continent highlights the diverse perspectives and experiences that will contribute to the selection of the next Pope.

The African Church has witnessed significant growth in recent decades, becoming a vibrant and increasingly important part of the global Catholic community. The substantial representation of its cardinals in the upcoming conclave reflects this reality and suggests that the concerns and priorities of the African Church will be a significant consideration in the election of the new Pontiff.

The conclave, a highly secretive and prayerful assembly, will see these cardinals gather in the Sistine Chapel to deliberate and cast their votes until a two-thirds majority is reached, signifying the election of the new leader of the world’s Catholics.

The significant presence of African cardinals ensures that the voice of a continent with a rapidly expanding Catholic population will be strongly heard in this historic decision.

