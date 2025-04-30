Museveni Hails Orthodox Church’s 25 Years, Champions African Unity

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Tuesday hosted senior leaders from the Orthodox Church in Uganda at State Lodge Nakasero, marking a significant milestone of the Church’s 25-year presence in the country. The meeting served as a platform to acknowledge the Church’s contributions and reaffirm Uganda’s commitment to Pan-Africanism and religious harmony.

The delegation, led by H.E Etsegenet Bezabih Yimenu, the Ambassador of Ethiopia to Uganda, expressed profound gratitude to President Museveni for the government’s unwavering support and the freedom granted to the Orthodox Church to establish and flourish in Uganda. They recounted their journey, which began 25 years ago with the acquisition of land from the Ethiopian Orthodox community, highlighting the foundation laid by their predecessors.

“We are deeply grateful for the enabling environment provided by the Ugandan government,” stated a spokesperson from the delegation. “Our commitment is to continue fostering peace, unity, and community service, aligning with the values that drive national development.”

President Museveni warmly welcomed the delegation and reiterated Uganda’s steadfast policy of Pan-Africanism, emphasising its role in promoting unity, cooperation, and development across the continent.

“Our policy here is Pan-Africanism. Any African who comes here to live or work is welcome,” President Museveni affirmed. “We believe in the oneness of the African people—economically, socially, and, in some cases, even politically. We are always looking for integration in Africa.”

The President further emphasised that Uganda remains a welcoming home for all Africans who respect the laws of the land and contribute positively to society. He also addressed the critical issue of religious tolerance, stressing the importance of peaceful coexistence among all faiths.

“This is your home—unless you break the law,” President Museveni stated. “What we do not accept is conflict between religions. You cannot pretend to be working for God while fighting other religions. That is unacceptable.”

The meeting concluded with mutually reaffirming the shared goals of strengthening community bonds, fostering interfaith harmony, and promoting Pan-African unity. Both parties expressed their commitment to continued collaboration for improving Uganda and the African continent.