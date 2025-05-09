How The world reacted to Pope Leo XIV’s Election

The announcement that US Cardinal Robert Prevost has been named Pope Leo XIV has caused excitement tinged with hope around the world, with leaders from numerous countries offering their congratulations.

The elevation of Prevost, the first person from the United States to ascend to the highest position in the Catholic Church, has also sparked discussion about what his tenure could mean for the church’s leadership on a host of issues, among them immigration, war, poverty and inequality.

The late Pope Francis, in his final hours, had met Vance, and is said to have chastised him on the administration’s efforts against migrants and the poor.

Pope Francis was also a staunch advocate for Palestinians and kept in regular contact with Catholics in Gaza amid Israel’s assault. Pope Leo XIV has not said much publicly about Gaza, making it unclear if he will emulate his predecessor.

Gaza’s tiny Christian community told Reuters news agency that they were happy about the election of the new pope, adding they were also confident he would give importance to the war-ravaged enclave, like Francis did.

However, here are a few of the reactions that world leaders have offered so far:

Argentina

President Javier Milei: “The forces of Heaven have clearly given their verdict. No more words, Mr. Judge. End.”

Brazil

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva: “I would like to greet the American Cardinal Robert Prevost, chosen today to lead the destiny of the Catholic Church, with the name of Leo XIV. I hope he continues the legacy of Pope Francis, whose main virtues were the incessant search for peace and social justice, the defense of the environment, dialogue with all peoples and all religions, and respect for the diversity of human beings. We do not need wars, hatred and intolerance. We need more solidarity and more humanism. We need love for our neighbor, which is the basis of Christ’s teachings. May Pope Leo XIV bless us and inspire us in our ongoing quest to build a better and more just world.”

Colombia

President Gustavo Petro: “The new Pope, Leo XIV, is more than just an American. His immediate ancestors are Latin: Spanish and French, and he lived for forty years in our Latin America, in Peru. I hope he becomes a great leader for migrant peoples around the world, and I hope he encourages our Latin American migrant brothers and sisters, humiliated today in the U.S. It’s time for them to organize. May it help us build the great force of humanity that defends life and defeats the greed that has caused the climate crisis and the extinction of all living things. Chicago is the great working-class and progressive city of the United States. I feel hopeful.”

France

President Emmanuel Macron: “A historic moment for the Catholic Church and its millions of faithful. To Pope Leo XIV, and to all Catholics in France and around the world, I extend a message of fraternity. On this May 8th, may this new pontificate be one of peace and hope.”

Hungary

Prime Minister Viktor Orban: “We have a pope! There is hope!”

Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “I extend my most sincere wishes to Pope Leo XIV for the beginning of his pontificate. In a time marked by conflict and unrest, his words from the Loggia delle Benedizioni are a powerful call for peace, brotherhood and responsibility. A spiritual legacy that follows the path traced by Pope Francis, and that Italy looks at with respect and hope.”

Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun: “We pray to God to grant him health, well-being, and wisdom to lead the Church during this important phase of its history.”

Mexico

President Claudia Sheinbaum: “We congratulate His Holiness Leo XIV, elected by the College of Cardinals as Head of Vatican City State and spiritual leader of the Catholic Church. I reaffirm our humanist convergence for world peace and prosperity.”

Peru

President Dina Boluarte: “President Dina Boluarte, on behalf of the Government and people of Peru, fraternally greets His Holiness Leo XIV, the new Pope of the Catholic Church. His election fills our nation, which was his home, his mission and his faith, with pride and hope. May his pontificate be a guide of peace, justice and love for the world.”

Qatar

In a statement, the Qatari Diwan said the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, had sent a “cable of congratulations” to Pope Leo.

Russia

President Vladimir Putin: “Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your election as Pope. I am confident that the constructive dialogue and cooperation established between Russia and the Vatican will continue to develop on the basis of the Christian values that unite us. I wish you, Your Holiness, success in fulfilling the high mission entrusted to you, as well as good health and well-being.”

South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa: “The election of Pope Leo XIV is a profound moment for the Catholic Church as well as the global community who followed this solemn event with hopeful anticipation. May the ceremonial white smoke that signalled the consensus of the Conclave prevail over the dark plumes of military bombardments affecting various regions of the world today. Pope Leo XIV’s early emphasis on peace is a call that resonates with most of humanity and is one that honours the legacy of the late Pope Francis. South Africa wishes Pope Leo XIV a blessed and transformative papacy that will strengthen faith, unity and social solidarity in the world.”

Spain

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez: “Congratulations to the whole Catholic Church on the election of the new Pope Leo XIV. May his pontificate contribute to strengthening dialogue and the defense of human rights in a world in need of hope and unity.”

Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “In this decisive moment for our country, we hope for further moral and spiritual support from the Vatican for Ukraine’s efforts aimed at restoring justice and achieving a lasting peace.”

United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer: “The election of Pope Leo XIV is a deeply profound moment of joy for Catholics in the United Kingdom and around globally, and begins a new chapter for the leadership of the church and in the world. Pope Leo is the first American Pope. This is a momentous moment. As Pope Francis’ papacy showed, the Holy See has a special role to play in bringing people and nations together to address the major issues of our time; especially on climate change, alleviating poverty and promoting peace and justice across the world.”

United Nations

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV and Catholics around the world. The election of a new Pope is a moment of profound spiritual significance for millions of faithful around the world, and it comes at a time of great global challenges. Our world is in need of the strongest voices for peace, social justice, human dignity and compassion. I look forward to building on the long legacy of cooperation between the United Nations and the Holy See – nurtured most recently by Pope Francis – to advance solidarity, foster reconciliation, and build a just and sustainable world for all. It is rooted in the first words of Pope Leo. Despite the rich diversity of backgrounds and beliefs, people everywhere share a common goal: May peace be with all the world.”

United States

President Donald Trump: “Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Vice President JD Vance: “Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election! I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!”

Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago, US, Prevost’s place of birth: “Everything dope, including the Pope, comes from Chicago! Congratulations to the first American Pope Leo XIV! We hope to welcome you back home soon.”

