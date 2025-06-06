Faith
Vatican Appoints Ugandan-Born Father Simon Peter Engurait as Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux Diocese in U.S.
The Vatican this week officially announced the historic appointment of Msgr. Simon Peter Engurait, a Ugandan-born priest, as the new bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux in the United States. This significant elevation marks a proud moment for Uganda’s Catholic community and underscores the nation’s growing contribution to global evangelisation.
Msgr. Engurait, who has been serving as the diocesan administrator of Houma-Thibodaux, becomes only the second Ugandan priest to be appointed bishop outside his home country. He joins Bishop Joseph Mary Kizito, who leads the Diocese of Aliwal in South Africa.
The official confirmation and publication of Msgr. Engurait’s appointment were made by the Vatican Press Office. The news was formally conveyed to both the United States and the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux by Christophe Cardinal Pierre, the Vatican’s representative to the U.S. and a former Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, adding a layer of personal connection to the announcement.
Reacting to the news, Bishop-elect Engurait expressed profound humility. “I did not expect this — I am humbled beyond words that the Holy Father has chosen me. Not from outside, but from among the ranks of the priests of this beloved Diocese,” he stated, as reported by WWL Louisiana. He further added, “I give thanks to God for the gift of life, for the call to the priesthood, and now, for this new and sacred calling to the apostolic ministry. Everything I am, and all that I hope to be, is by His grace.”
Born on August 28, 1971, in Ngora, eastern Uganda, Bishop-elect Engurait’s journey in the Church began with formation at Saint Peter Minor Seminary in Soroti and Saint Peter’s College in Tororo. His academic background is notably diverse, holding a degree in political science and public administration from Makerere University and a Master’s in Business Administration from the Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands, prior to his priestly vocation.
After relocating to the United States, he pursued theological studies at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, where he earned a Master of Divinity. He was ordained a priest in 2013 for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux in Louisiana.
Since his ordination, Bishop-elect Engurait has demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership, serving in various capacities. His roles have included parish vicar at several churches, parish priest of Saint Bridget since 2017, moderator of the Curia since 2016, vicar general from 2017 to 2024, and most recently, diocesan administrator following the departure of the previous bishop in 2024. He is multilingual, fluent in English, Ateso, Kiswahili, and Spanish.
The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, spanning 3,500 square miles in Louisiana, serves a total population of 257,548, with 75,761 identified as Catholic.
Bishop-elect Engurait’s appointment is not merely a significant milestone for the diocese he will now lead but also a profound source of pride for Uganda. It powerfully illustrates the global reach and impact of Ugandan clergy. Uganda has emerged as an increasingly vital source of missionary clergy, with numerous priests and religious men and women serving in dioceses worldwide. As vocations continue to flourish in the Catholic Church in Uganda—a stark contrast to declines in many other parts of the world—the nation is now a significant contributor to global evangelization efforts.
Ugandan priests are actively serving in countries across Africa, Europe, North America, and beyond, providing essential pastoral care, leadership, and spiritual guidance to communities facing shortages of local clergy. This transformative shift marks a powerful reversal of historical missionary dynamics, where Uganda once primarily received missionaries from abroad and now proudly sends its own to strengthen the Church worldwide.