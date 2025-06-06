Faith
Eid al-Adha Prayer: Grand Mufti Mubajje Urges Peace Ahead of 2026 Elections
Hundreds of Muslims converged on the Old Kampala Mosque today to observe Eid al-Adha prayers, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham’s) profound act of obedience to Allah through his willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail (Ishmael).
During the congregational prayers, the Head of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubajje, addressed the faithful, emphasising the importance of peace and unity, particularly with the 2026 general elections on the horizon. He urged Muslims to maintain a peaceful demeanour throughout the electoral period.
However, Sheikh Mubajje issued a stern warning against the politicisation of religious gatherings. “Religious functions should not be used as platforms for campaigning and for divisive politics,” he stated. He cautioned imams and chairpersons at all levels, extending down to grassroots mosques, against dividing their followers by promoting partisan politics from the pulpit. “We should not divide our followers by using pulpits to promote divisive politics,” he reiterated.
Sheikh Mubajje also encouraged Muslims to continue undertaking religious pilgrimages to Mecca to fulfil the pillars of Islam. Nevertheless, he expressed concern regarding a recent government-sponsored Hajj initiative where only a few of the intended 100 beneficiaries reportedly made it to Mecca. He attributed this “debacle” to the Uganda Hajj Bureau, alleging that proper procedures were bypassed, leading to visas being issued to individuals other than the rightful beneficiaries.
In his address, the Grand Mufti also called upon Muslims to distance themselves from activities that could lead to them being associated with terrorism, reiterating that Islam is fundamentally a religion of peace. “Islam is a religion of peace, but it’s very saddening to hear that every act of terrorism and violence, there is a name, Usman, Suleiman,” he lamented, urging adherents to uphold the peaceful tenets of their faith.