KCB Bank Reaffirms Commitment to Uganda’s Economic Growth, Aligns with ATMS Framework
KCB Bank has reaffirmed its dedication to fostering regional economic development and driving sector-specific innovation, particularly within Uganda.1 The commitment was articulated during the FY2025/2026 Budget Dialogue, hosted by CSBAG Uganda on June 23rd at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala.
The event served as a critical platform, gathering key industry experts for a high-level discussion on Uganda’s fiscal priorities and the evolving role of financial institutions in supporting national growth.
Dennis Damba, KCB Bank’s Head of Treasury, represented the bank at the dialogue, outlining its strategic focus areas for the upcoming financial year.4 He highlighted KCB Bank’s extensive regional presence, which spans Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, positioning it as a significant force in delivering tailored financial solutions across East Africa.
“At KCB Bank, we pride ourselves on being a regional leader, not just in Uganda, but across East Africa. Our product offering is designed to support key sectors outlined in the national budget, particularly under the ATMS framework: agriculture, tourism, minerals, and science & technology,” Damba stated.
He further elaborated on how the bank’s product offerings are directly aligned with Uganda’s budget priorities, specifically those encapsulated within the ATMS framework, which aims to drive the country’s economic transformation.
In the agriculture sector, KCB Bank plays a crucial role in supporting the entire value chain. This includes providing input financing, working capital, and asset loans to empower smallholder farmers, facilitate value addition, and support marketing and storage initiatives. The goal, Damba noted, is to help farmers transition from subsistence farming to sustainable commercial enterprises.
For tourism, Damba underscored the bank’s support for various hospitality businesses, including lodges and ecotourism ventures. “We recognise the power of tourism to diversify our economy. That’s why we provide flexible financing that helps hotels and hospitality businesses thrive,” he explained.
The mineral sector is also a firm priority for KCB. The bank is actively equipping mining companies with both trade and long-term financing to support value addition and mineral enrichment processes critical to expanding Uganda’s export potential and maximising returns from its natural resources.
In the rapidly advancing field of science and technology, KCB Bank is forging strategic partnerships with fintechs and tech startups to fuel innovation. Whether through short-term working capital or specialised tech-specific financial solutions, the bank is enabling digital enterprises to scale with confidence, contributing to Uganda’s digital transformation agenda.
Beyond financial products and figures, Damba emphasised that KCB’s mission is fundamentally about people and progress. “Our goal is to deliver meaningful impact, whether through value for communities and building a more inclusive and resilient economy, technical skills development, institutional partnerships, or tailored financial tools,” he asserted.
He concluded by stating, “We’re not just funding businesses; we’re investing in the future of Uganda.” This statement, Damba added, reflects KCB’s overarching brand promise: “For People. For Better,” signifying a deep commitment to creating lasting value for communities and fostering a more inclusive and resilient economy across the region.