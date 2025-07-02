Law
17 Charged with Terrorism in Uganda’s Electricity Vandalism Crackdown
Seventeen individuals have been formally charged with terrorism in the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court, accused of orchestrating widespread vandalism of Uganda’s crucial electricity infrastructure. The arrests are the result of a concerted joint operation by various security agencies and the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (UEDCL), aimed at stemming a tide of economic sabotage that has plagued the nation.
The suspects, identified to include Joseph Ssemanda, Emmanuel Kato, and Yasin Mutyaba, appeared in court today, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. While charges of terrorism were formally read, they were not allowed to plead as terrorism offences are exclusively triable by the High Court. Investigations into the matter are ongoing, and the suspects have been remanded to Luzira Prison until July 17, 2025.
Prosecutors allege that between 2022 and May 2025, the accused, along with others still at large, deliberately targeted electricity installations across several districts, including the Kampala Metropolitan Area, Luweero, Nakasongola, Mityana, Kiboga, and Mubende. These acts of vandalism, which included cutting down power transmission poles with power saws, were allegedly committed with the intent to intimidate the public and exert influence on the government for political, social, and economic gains.
The consequences of this sabotage have been severe, leading to extensive power disruptions that have impacted vital facilities such as Luweero Industries and Nakasongola Military Hospital. This has resulted in widespread load shedding, substantial replacement costs for UEDCL (estimated at over Shs3 billion in recent months), and significant inconvenience to both domestic and commercial electricity users.
The UEDCL has issued an urgent appeal to the public, urging citizens to report any suspicious activities near power installations to local leaders, security agencies, or UEDCL directly. This call to vigilance comes amid a recent surge in such incidents, particularly in the Greater Luweero area.
In a strong condemnation of the vandalism, President Yoweri Museveni has personally intervened, directing the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to establish an inter-agency security committee to decisively address the threat. The President has previously hinted at a “shoot to kill” policy for suspected vandals, emphasising that these acts are treasonous sabotage that demand a firm and unyielding response.
The arrests of the 17 suspects followed intelligence-led operations, with some individuals reportedly caught red-handed. These actions underscore a broader government commitment to safeguard Uganda’s electricity infrastructure and ensure a stable and reliable power supply for national development.