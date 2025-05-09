Connect with us
Stop Pressuring Us into Marriage and Parenthood – Lydia Jazmine

Stop Pressuring Us into Marriage and Parenthood – Lydia Jazmine

Musician Lydia Jazmine has urged the public to stop pressuring people into getting married or having children.

Speaking in an interview with Galaxy FM, Jazmine explained that she will only consider marriage and motherhood when the time is right, when she genuinely wants it.

“Don’t you get tired of asking us about marriage and having children? That’s something someone decides when they’re ready, when they feel ready and actually want it. I don’t think everyone wants that,” she said.

She added, “I think it’s very wrong to keep pressuring people to get married, have children, or do this and that. When the time is right, it will happen. If I don’t want to, it won’t happen.”

This is not the first time the Nkubanja singer has addressed pressure around marriage and parenthood. Three months ago, after her friend Sheebah Karungi gave birth, Jazmine emphasised on social media that a woman knows when she wants to be a mother and asked her followers to ease up on the pressure.

