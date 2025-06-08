Uganda Film Festival Awards 2025: Full List of Winners

The red carpet glittered, anticipation buzzed, and the vibrant spirit of East African cinema filled the air as the Uganda Film Festival (UFF) 2025 culminated in a spectacular awards night, celebrating the finest achievements in film, television, and animation. The evening underscored the industry’s remarkable growth, burgeoning talent, and unwavering dedication to compelling storytelling.

This year’s festival truly belonged to two cinematic masterpieces: “Nkinzi” and “Kimote.” These exceptional films swept multiple prestigious awards across key categories, leaving an indelible mark on the UFF 2025 landscape and solidifying their place in Ugandan and East African film history. From nuanced performances to groundbreaking technical prowess, the breadth of talent on display was a testament to the thriving creative ecosystem within the region.

The awards ceremony, held at a packed auditorium, was a showcase of both established luminaries and exciting new voices. Presenters lauded the innovation, emotional depth, and cultural resonance of the nominated works, highlighting the power of film to reflect, challenge, and inspire.

Major Film Awards

Best Feature Film: Nkinzi – Aidah Nalubowa & Rehema Nanfuka

Best Director in a Feature Film: Rehema Nanfuka – Nkinzi

Best Screenplay: Esther Nampewo & Rehema Nanfuka – Nkinzi

Best Cinematography: Eric Wamasebu – Kimote

Best Production Design: Joseph Mumpi Sserubiri – Kimote

Best Costume Design: Nabakiibi Joan Jojo & Elgon Label – Kimote

Best Sound Design: Norman Dhikusooka – Battle for Earth

Best Make-up Design: Kebirungi Rose Lily – Kimote

Best Post-Production / Editing: Zaed Matovu & Jemba Jonathan – Nkinzi

Best Soundtrack: Byaruhanga Douglas – Fatal

Best Film in an Indigenous Language: Kimote – Hassan Mageye

Performance Awards

Best Actress in a Feature Film: Nakafeero Suzan Shamirah – Lama

Best Actor in a Feature Film: Mendez Kintu – Kimote

Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film: Debie Kagisha – Fatal

Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film: Masaba Roger Magona – Kimote

Television Categories Best TV Drama/Series: Damalie – Doreen Mirembe

Best Actress in a TV Drama/Series: Agaba Joan – What If

Best Actor in a TV Drama/Series: Derrick Baka – Beloved Regional and International Awards Best East African Film: Wamaitha – Kang’ethe Mungai (Kenya)

Best International Feature Film: When the Gospel Speaks – Motheo Madisa & Vincent Moloi (South Africa)

Best Regional Film: Jimbi – Tusabe Ivan Shorts, Animation & Student Films Best Short Film: Boundary Mwisho – Hakim Zziwa

Best Documentary Film: Masaka to Toronto – Walta Gabriel Busulwa & Akello Isabella

Best Animation Film: Lia and Origa – Dominic Dipio

Best Student Film: Dinner for Three – Brian Adrine Kabogozza Special Awards Rising Star Award: Kisakye Passion

Viewer’s Choice Award: At the Edge

Lifetime Achievement Award: Sister Dipio Dominic

UFF Champion Award: Eng. Godfrey Mutabazi

