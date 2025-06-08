Connect with us
Uganda Film Festival Awards 2025: Full List of Winners

The red carpet glittered, anticipation buzzed, and the vibrant spirit of East African cinema filled the air as the Uganda Film Festival (UFF) 2025 culminated in a spectacular awards night, celebrating the finest achievements in film, television, and animation. The evening underscored the industry’s remarkable growth, burgeoning talent, and unwavering dedication to compelling storytelling.

This year’s festival truly belonged to two cinematic masterpieces: “Nkinzi” and “Kimote.” These exceptional films swept multiple prestigious awards across key categories, leaving an indelible mark on the UFF 2025 landscape and solidifying their place in Ugandan and East African film history. From nuanced performances to groundbreaking technical prowess, the breadth of talent on display was a testament to the thriving creative ecosystem within the region.

The awards ceremony, held at a packed auditorium, was a showcase of both established luminaries and exciting new voices. Presenters lauded the innovation, emotional depth, and cultural resonance of the nominated works, highlighting the power of film to reflect, challenge, and inspire.

Major Film Awards

  • Best Feature Film: Nkinzi – Aidah Nalubowa & Rehema Nanfuka
  • Best Director in a Feature Film: Rehema Nanfuka – Nkinzi
  • Best Screenplay: Esther Nampewo & Rehema Nanfuka – Nkinzi
  • Best Cinematography: Eric Wamasebu – Kimote
  • Best Production Design: Joseph Mumpi Sserubiri – Kimote
  • Best Costume Design: Nabakiibi Joan Jojo & Elgon Label – Kimote
  • Best Sound Design: Norman Dhikusooka – Battle for Earth
  • Best Make-up Design: Kebirungi Rose Lily – Kimote
  • Best Post-Production / Editing: Zaed Matovu & Jemba Jonathan – Nkinzi
  • Best Soundtrack: Byaruhanga Douglas – Fatal
  • Best Film in an Indigenous Language: Kimote – Hassan Mageye

Performance Awards

  • Best Actress in a Feature Film: Nakafeero Suzan Shamirah – Lama
  • Best Actor in a Feature Film: Mendez Kintu – Kimote
  • Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film: Debie Kagisha – Fatal
  • Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film: Masaba Roger Magona – Kimote

Television Categories

  • Best TV Drama/Series: Damalie – Doreen Mirembe
  • Best Actress in a TV Drama/Series: Agaba Joan – What If
  • Best Actor in a TV Drama/Series: Derrick Baka – Beloved

Regional and International Awards

  • Best East African Film: Wamaitha – Kang’ethe Mungai (Kenya)
  • Best International Feature Film: When the Gospel Speaks – Motheo Madisa & Vincent Moloi (South Africa)
  • Best Regional Film: Jimbi – Tusabe Ivan

Shorts, Animation & Student Films

  • Best Short Film: Boundary Mwisho – Hakim Zziwa
  • Best Documentary Film: Masaka to Toronto – Walta Gabriel Busulwa & Akello Isabella
  • Best Animation Film: Lia and Origa – Dominic Dipio
  • Best Student Film: Dinner for Three – Brian Adrine Kabogozza

Special Awards

  • Rising Star Award: Kisakye Passion
  • Viewer’s Choice Award: At the Edge
  • Lifetime Achievement Award: Sister Dipio Dominic
  • UFF Champion Award: Eng. Godfrey Mutabazi

