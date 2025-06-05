Movie Review: At The Edge

Do you know that situation where you try to run away from a problem, but it catches up with you no matter where you go?

That’s the story of Kisakye in At The Edge, a young girl sold by her parents to an old, wealthy man in exchange for a cow and a promise to pay her school fees. The arrangement includes Kisakye becoming the old man’s wife after completing her education.

Years later, Kisakye returns home from the city, educated and determined to repay her family’s debts and break free from the arranged marriage. But when she visits the old man, he sexually assaults her and insists she honour the agreement her father made.

Kisakye flees her village, hoping for a fresh start. Along the way, she enters a series of relationships, but each ends in tragedy: every man she loves dies under mysterious circumstances.

Directed by Ssesimba Taddeo, the film boldly examines child marriage, the commodification of girls, and the long shadows cast by witchcraft. It also explores the mental and spiritual toll of trauma.

It stars Marion Mwine, Sulait Mulimira, Nantongo Florence, Magezi Ronald, Brian Sseruwo and Ssendagire Emmanuel.

