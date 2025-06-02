Kenneth Mugabi Announces Highly Anticipated Concert

Renowned Afro-Soul music singer Kenneth Mugabi has officially announced his upcoming live concert, Tales of Mugabi.

The concert is set to take place on September 19th, 2025, at the prestigious Kampala Serena Hotel.

Mugabi’s concert, Tales of Mugabi, draws inspiration from his latest album and features his signature soulful voice and heartfelt love songs, promising an unforgettable and therapeutic experience for attendees.

Fans can now secure their spots for the highly anticipated event by purchasing tickets online. Early bird tickets are priced at UGX 150,000, while table bookings are available at UGX 3.5 million.

