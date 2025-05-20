KARAKTA Activities Kick Off Ahead of Exhibition

Preparations are underway for the third annual KARAKTA Exhibition and Runway, a celebration of film makeup, costume, and hair, set to take place on May 24 and 25 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Formerly known as the ENakaziba SFX Film and Makeup Exhibition, the event has been rebranded as KARAKTA meaning character to emphasize the critical role of visual artistry in storytelling for film and television.

Activities officially began on Monday with a workshop on film makeup, costume design, and hair held at the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC). During the opening ceremony, Mrs. Julianne Mweheire, UCC’s Director of Industry Affairs and Content, urged creatives to explore various skill areas aligned with their interests. She highlighted self-discovery and continuous learning as essential for building lasting careers in the rapidly evolving digital and creative sectors.

“These workshops help refine your creativity and enhance your competitiveness, especially as demand for skilled special effects artists continues to rise,” she said.

Event organiser Esther Nakaziba described KARAKTA as a unique platform for industry professionals, enthusiasts, and emerging talent to showcase their work, exchange ideas, and network with key players in the film industry.

“KARAKTA is more than just an exhibition,We are bringing together the best in film makeup, costume, and hair to inspire and empower the next generation of creatives,” she said

The lineup of exhibitors includes well-known names such as Atugonza Dallas, Blood Ford, Derrique Kissingeer, Eva Cosmetics, and Xenson Scarlet Studios, among others. Guests will also enjoy live performances by Kenneth Mugabi and Blair Koono.

