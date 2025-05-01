Ugandan Film “Call 112” Premieres in Kampala, Exposing Digital Threats to Stability

The chilling realities of disinformation in the digital age took center stage on Wednesday, April 30th, 2025, with the premiere of the gripping new film, “Call 112.” A collaborative effort between the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Uganda and South Sudan (KAS) and O Studios Entertainment, the premiere event at Century Cinemax in Kampala sparked crucial conversations about the insidious threat that false information poses to societal stability, particularly during sensitive periods like election campaigns.

Set against the backdrop of a heated parliamentary election in Kebambe West, “Call 112” plunges viewers into the world of James (powerfully portrayed by Blair Koono), a university student grappling with financial constraints who also navigates the fast-paced realm of TikTok. His life takes a dark turn when approached by the enigmatic Albert (Kenny Rukundo) with a seemingly simple proposition: leverage his social media influence to disseminate damaging “secrets” about the outspoken incumbent MP Teopista Ndyanabo (veteran actress Mariam Ndagire).

As James begins to craft and share increasingly personal and inflammatory videos targeting Ndyanabo, including one that cruelly questions her children’s paternity, he finds himself ensnared in a web of deceit. The allure of quick financial gain blinds him to the profound consequences of his actions, until he realizes, too late, the depth of his entanglement.

Speaking at the premiere, Anna Reismann, the Country Representative of KAS Uganda and South Sudan, lauded the creative prowess of O Studios Limited, under the direction of Usama Mukwaya, for producing a film that masterfully blends entertainment with critical social commentary. “This film clearly shows how disinformation spreads in the internet age,” she emphasized. “Now that influencers are the go-to sources of information for our youthful audience, the detractors are also looking at using them to sow conflict.”

Reismann further announced a strategic partnership with the Media Challenge Initiative (MCI), revealing plans to utilize “Call 112” as a vital tool in educating young people in universities about the pervasive dangers of disinformation within society. “We will be publishing a comprehensive schedule on our digital platforms,” she stated, ensuring wide accessibility to the film through both cinema screenings and at the MCI-Media Hub in Kabalagala.

The urgency of the film’s message resonates deeply with global concerns. Reismann highlighted the 2025 Global Risk Report by the World Economic Forum, which identifies both disinformation and misinformation as leading short-term threats to global stability. The report underscores the destructive role of false information in “undermining trust, increasing divisions, and threatening societal cohesion and governance.”

Echoing these sentiments, director Usama Mukwaya expressed his concern over the exponential rise of disinformation in an increasingly interconnected world, making it virtually impossible for individuals to verify the deluge of information they encounter daily on their smartphones. “Since everyone is a potential victim of disinformation, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to leverage my creativity and influence as a filmmaker to shed light on this phenomenon,” Mukwaya stated. “‘Call 112’ briefly tackles this pressing issue and its prevalence in society.”

The film boasts a stellar cast, including prominent figures in the Ugandan film industry such as Peter Odeke (known for “Queen of Katwe”), Arthur Sewanyana (“Damalie”), Timothy Lwanga (“Sanyu”), and radio personality-turned-actor Ethan Kavuma, promising a compelling and nuanced portrayal of the unfolding drama. Behind the scenes, the film benefited from the collaborative writing of Meddy Sserwadda and Usama Mukwaya, the keen eye of cinematographer Alex Ireeta, and the dedicated production of Hadijah Nakajanko, all under the banner of O Studios Entertainment.

“Call 112” serves as a timely and potent reminder of the fragility of truth in the digital age and the critical need for media literacy and vigilance in navigating the complex information landscape. As the film begins its journey to reach audiences, it is poised to spark crucial conversations and empower individuals to become more discerning consumers of information, ultimately contributing to a more informed and stable society.