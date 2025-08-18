Ugandan Embassy in Washington Launches Training to Boost Artisan Exports to U.S.

The Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in Washington, D.C., in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has launched a six-day training program aimed at equipping 100 Ugandan artisans with the skills needed to penetrate the U.S. market. The initiative, running from 18th to 23rd August in Kampala, is funded under the Economic and Commercial Diplomacy (ECD) Fund of Uganda’s mission in Washington and seeks to promote Uganda’s exports while strengthening international trade ties.

The program targets artisans engaged in African crafts and souvenir merchandise, providing hands-on training in product development, finishing techniques, and international market alignment. According to officials, this initiative forms part of Uganda’s broader strategy to expand cultural exports, empower small producers, and build sustainable livelihoods for local communities.

Speaking at the launch, Benon Kayemba, Head of Consular Services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underscored the transformative potential of artisan exports.

“Uganda’s crafts represent not only creativity but also identity and opportunity. Through this program, we are positioning our artisans to access new markets, increase their incomes, and showcase Uganda’s cultural heritage on the global stage,” Kayemba said.

Uganda’s trade with the United States has shown remarkable growth in recent years. Data from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) indicates that exports to the U.S. have expanded nearly 28-fold between 1996 and 2022. From less than US$10 million in the late 1990s, the figure rose to US$62 million in 2017, before peaking at US$87 million in 2021 and US$89 million in 2022. While coffee and vanilla dominate, Uganda is now looking to diversify exports through specialty products, including crafts, which could open new pathways for community empowerment and job creation.

The six-day training includes discovery sessions, product refinement workshops, and practical modules on meeting international export standards. The program will culminate in a final showcase on 23rd August, where artisans will present products that combine Uganda’s cultural heritage with global market appeal.

International facilitator Elaine Robnett Moore, a renowned trainer in global artisan markets, emphasised the importance of adapting crafts to consumer demand while retaining authenticity.

“Ugandan artisans are gifted and their work is unique. This program is about refining what they already do so well, and ensuring that their products can compete on the shelves of global trade hubs,” she explained.

Participants will also benefit from tailored mentorship and exposure to branding and marketing strategies, crucial for breaking into competitive international markets. The initiative is expected to enhance artisan incomes, strengthen Uganda’s presence in the global creative economy, and build on the country’s growing reputation for high-value exports.

Throughout the week, artisans’ personal stories and training milestones will be documented, offering a human-centred view of how Uganda’s creative sector is increasingly becoming a driver of inclusive economic growth.

