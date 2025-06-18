Travel
RwandAir Soars to New Heights, Named Africa’s Best Regional Airline at 2025 Skytrax Awards
RwandAir has once again cemented its position as a powerhouse in African aviation, taking home the coveted title of “Best Regional Airline in Africa” at the prestigious 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards. The announcement, made during the influential Paris Air Show, not only reaffirms RwandAir’s growing stature on the international stage but also highlights its strategic ambition to be the region’s carrier of choice.
This latest accolade underscores RwandAir’s increasing brand equity, service maturity, and consistent commitment to excellence. Skytrax, the renowned UK-based aviation ratings agency behind the awards, lauded RwandAir for delivering a “professional, considered, and personal experience” that continues to distinguish it within the competitive regional category. Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, specifically praised RwandAir’s “clear focus on service attention,” noting that the airline has “created an experience that stands out in its category… as it continues to evolve its regional product with confidence.”
Operating from its strategic hub at Kigali International Airport, RwandAir serves a rapidly expanding network that spans Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. While the airline has prudently expanded into long-haul markets, its core strength and foundation remain its efficient and consistently reliable regional operations, which are vital for intra-African connectivity.
The 2025 World Airline Awards are highly regarded for their independence and comprehensive nature, drawing insights from over 22.3 million survey entries submitted by travellers of more than 100 nationalities between September 2024 and May 2025. Now in its 26th year, the Skytrax survey is recognised globally as a benchmark for airline service quality. RwandAir’s repeated recognition in recent years reflects its growing passenger loyalty and strong performance across key service metrics, including punctuality, onboard hospitality, cabin cleanliness, and staff professionalism.
“We are honoured to receive this recognition and grateful to our passengers for their continued trust,” RwandAir stated in a release following the announcement in Paris, attributing their success to the unwavering support of their customers.
This significant win marks another milestone for Africa’s regional aviation sector, where carriers like RwandAir are playing an increasingly crucial role in enhancing connectivity and driving economic integration across the continent. While larger legacy airlines typically dominate intercontinental routes, regional operators are actively transforming the intra-African travel experience by deploying modern fleets, prioritising customer-first service, and developing efficient transit hubs.
RwandAir’s achievement also aligns seamlessly with Rwanda’s broader national ambitions to establish Kigali as a premium aviation hub for East and Central Africa. The airline’s exceptional performance directly supports national goals for economic diversification and tourism growth. These strategies are poised to be further bolstered by the upcoming Bugesera International Airport, a major infrastructure project that is currently under construction and set to significantly expand the country’s passenger-handling capacity, with initial phases projected for completion by 2027 or 2028.
For travel advisors, corporate mobility planners, and tour operators across Africa and globally, RwandAir’s consistent accolades reinforce its status as a trusted and highly competitive choice for regional connectivity, particularly within key blocs such as COMESA and the East African Community (EAC).
As the Paris Air Show serves as a global showcase for aerospace innovation and strategic industry developments, RwandAir’s recognition shines a powerful spotlight on African aviation’s immense potential. The carrier’s impressive ascent serves as a compelling reminder that service excellence, operational reliability, and a sharp regional focus remain key differentiators in today’s fiercely competitive air travel landscape. Alongside being crowned Best Regional Airline in Africa, RwandAir has also been ranked: 2nd Best Airline Staff in Africa 2025, and 3rd Best Airline in Africa 2025.