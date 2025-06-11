Travel
Uganda Railways Corporation Addresses Safety, Vandalism Amidst Major Overhaul
The Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) today held a press briefing to address ongoing challenges with railway safety and rampant vandalism, while also outlining ambitious plans for infrastructure rehabilitation and expansion. Benon M. Kajuna, the Managing Director of URC, underscored the corporation’s role in facilitating freight and passenger transport across the region
URC acknowledged a rise in accidents, citing two fatal incidents since the beginning of the year, including a recent train accident at Nakawa that claimed an unidentified female’s life. Investigations show that many accidents are caused by pedestrians using railway lines as walkways and motorists disregarding level crossing guidelines. “Stay away from using our railway reserve as a walkway,” urged URC, adding, “At level crossing, always stop to appreciate your surroundings before crossing”.
Vandalism of railway materials is another pressing concern, with Soroti identified as a hotbed for criminals. Thieves are stealing railway sleepers, ballast, fishplates, bolts, and nuts from operational lines across various districts. “Such vandalism not only affects railway operations, but also plunges the Corporation into huge financial issues,” URC stated, noting that “A number of the accidents involving our cargo trains are attributed to vandalism”.
Despite these challenges, URC is progressing with significant projects. The rehabilitation of the Tororo-Gulu railway line is 44.45% physically complete. Furthermore, a USD 298 million project funded by the African Development Bank is underway to improve the Kampala-Malaba meter gauge line. This project includes constructing new railway lines like Kampala-Kyengera, procuring ten brand new locomotives and 100 wagons, and establishing new passenger facilities like Park & Ride stations at Namanve and Kyengera. URC aims to transport over 190,000 passengers daily with these improvements. “Safety is at the fore of our operations,” URC affirmed, announcing that “all level crossings within the Kampala Metropolitan Area will be automated”.
To address persistent challenges such as inadequate financing, aged infrastructure, and land encroachment, URC is mobilising funds, including fast-tracking the recovery of UGX 23 billion from UNRA and UGX 243 billion from Nsambya land sales. They also plan immediate repairs to locomotives and wagons, and allocate monthly funds for urgent track maintenance. URC is also focusing on strengthening regional railway partnerships and developing its real estate assets to generate revenue