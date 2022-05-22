Connect with us
NUP supporters perish in accident on their way to Omoro

The deceased NUP members


A councilor from Kawempe, Kampala and a former MP aspirant from Iganga, both members of the leading opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) have been confirmed dead from the motor accident that happened on Saturday along Kumi road.

The deceased were identified as Yakubu Kigundu the NUP councilor for Kazo in Kawempe division & Denis Waiswa, a former MP aspirant for Iganga Municipality.

Joel Ssenyonyi, the Nakawa West MP and NUP spokesperson said: “As we approached Omoro for (NUP’s Omoro flag bearer) Toolit Simon’s campaigns,we learnt that one of the cars coming to join us got involved in an accident. Sadly,Yakubu Kiggundu & Denis Waiswa died. Others got injuries & were rushed to hospital,we pray for their recovery.
May our departed comrades rest in peace.

Among those who sustained injuries was a BBS TV cameraman Amon Kitamirike who is admitted.

The Electoral Commission, meanwhile set May 26,2022 as the polling date for the Omoro constituency by-elections to replace former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

The late Speaker’s son Andrew Ojok of the ruling NRM is considered the man to beat in this bi-election considering his party’s strong standing in the constituency but also as a sympathy vote following the demise of his father.

