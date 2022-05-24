Connect with us
Ministry of health

Women excell at Makerere’s 72nd graduation

News

Women excell at Makerere’s 72nd graduation

Published on

Outstanding women: Left to Right: Ms. Julia Muhumuza, Dr. Caroline Adoch and Dr. Olivia Nabawanda


Women have stepped into the limelight of excellence at the 72nd graduation week that started at Makerere University on Monday May 23, 2022.

The best performing student at the University’s 72nd graduation ceremony at undergraduate (Bachelor’s degree) level, is a woman, Muhumuza Julia. Muhumuza scored a CGPA of 4.91 in her course of a Bachelors degree in International Business at Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

Another woman, Dr. Caroline Adoch, a lecturer at the School of Law, became the first woman to be awarded a Doctor of laws (PhD) of Makerere University School of Law.

In the sciences field, Dr Olivia Nabawanda became the youngest person to get a PhD in Mathematics from Makerere University. At 31, she is the youngest person to have achieved the feat at Makerere University.

The success of women comes at a critical moment when the university is celebrating 100 years of its founding.

The outstanding achievement of women will likely be praised as an outcome of the government’s deliberate policy to champion women emancipation through programmes such as affirmative action that allocates an extra 1.5 points to female students to enable them join university.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:,

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Brian Mukalazi

Moral collapse responsible for Uganda’s sorry state
By May 21, 2022

Ramathan Ggoobi

Economic Recovery and Resilience in a Post Covid-19 World: The Legacy of Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile
By May 20, 2022

Isa Senkumba

When she finally says that your child is not your child
By May 10, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Ugandans, don’t sell your kidneys!
By May 7, 2022

Omukenkufu Nyanzi Julius

The exciting origin and journey of Koff Bomb
By April 26, 2022

solar

Advertisement
To Top