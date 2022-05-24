Women excell at Makerere’s 72nd graduation

Women have stepped into the limelight of excellence at the 72nd graduation week that started at Makerere University on Monday May 23, 2022.

The best performing student at the University’s 72nd graduation ceremony at undergraduate (Bachelor’s degree) level, is a woman, Muhumuza Julia. Muhumuza scored a CGPA of 4.91 in her course of a Bachelors degree in International Business at Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

Another woman, Dr. Caroline Adoch, a lecturer at the School of Law, became the first woman to be awarded a Doctor of laws (PhD) of Makerere University School of Law.

In the sciences field, Dr Olivia Nabawanda became the youngest person to get a PhD in Mathematics from Makerere University. At 31, she is the youngest person to have achieved the feat at Makerere University.

The success of women comes at a critical moment when the university is celebrating 100 years of its founding.

The outstanding achievement of women will likely be praised as an outcome of the government’s deliberate policy to champion women emancipation through programmes such as affirmative action that allocates an extra 1.5 points to female students to enable them join university.

Comments

comments