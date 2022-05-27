Connect with us
Ojok wins Omoro by-election to replace his father

Andrew Ojok Oulanyah celebrating his victory


The Uganda Electoral Commission has declared Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, the son of the deceased former speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah as the winner of Thursday’s by-election to fill the vacant seat for the Omoro constituency.

Omoro district Returning officer Kagona Moses declared Ojok as the winner with a with a landslide after he garnered 14,224 votes, representing 82 percent of the total number of votes (17454) cast.

National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Toolit Simon came a distant second with just 1,633 votes. Odonga Terence, an independent got 532 votes, followed by Odong Justine of FDC who got 529. Independent Onen Jimmy Walter got 88 votes while Alliance for National Transformation (ATN)’s Kizza Oscar came last with 63 votes.

Ojok thanked the people of Omoro for honouring the memory of his father by voting for him.

