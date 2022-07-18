Cheptegei wins gold in Oregon, USA

Uganda runners Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo have won gold and bronze respectively at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon USA.

Cheptegei stamped his dominance as the king of the 10,000 race in 27.27.43 minutes while his compatriot Kiplimo was a few micro seconds behind at 27.27.93.

Cheptegei also exacted a sweet revenge against Ethiopia’s Seleman Baerega who beat the Ugandan to the 10,000 metre Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. This time, Barega failed to get a podium finish.

Cheptegei, a 25 year old Policeman, is aiming for an elusive double when he competes in the 5000 metres race later.

