DP, NRM formalize marriage

The Democratic Party leadership has for a long time rebuffed criticism that they were working with the ruling NRM party, and the latest decision to formally declare their true colours will be seen as a vindication of their critics.

Wednesday July 20, 2022 will be entered into history books as the day Uganda’s oldest Political party – the Democratic Party officially handed itself to the ruling party at an unceremonious event held at State House in Entebbe.

The event was dubbed as a Signing of a Cooperation Agreement, with the ruling National Resistance Movement, but the reality was not lost on most people that this was indeed a formalization of a long-standing relationship that the leaders of the two parties have nurtured.

After all, President Yoweri Museveni had long disclosed that they are working well with the DP and some leaders in FDC.

President Yoweri Museveni and his former rival-turned friend, Nobert Mao both signed the ‘Co-operation Agreement’ at State House in Entebbe to signify the marriage.

Details of the agreement are yet to be made public but Mao hailed the move as a historic achievement, whose fruits will be enjoyed years after the two leaders have since departed earthly life.

Museveni hailed Mao’s leadership for what he called: “A gesture of mature, foresighted and constructive politics.”

