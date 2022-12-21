A dark day for humanity as Taliban ban women from Universities in Afghanistan

It’s a dark day for humanity following a ban against women in Universities in Afghanistan by the radical Taliban government.

The ban was anticipated following a similar measure that has kept girls from accessing formal education at lower primary and secondary levels since the Taliban took over power.

The move was announced by the country’s Minister for Higher Education.

One Kabul University student told the BBC she had been crying since she heard the news.

Three months ago thousands of girls and women sat university entrance exams across Afghanistan.

But sweeping restrictions were imposed on the subjects they could study, with veterinary science, engineering, economics and agriculture off limits and journalism severely restricted.

After the Taliban takeover last year, universities introduced gender segregated classrooms and entrances.

Female students could only be taught by women professors or old men.

Responding to the latest ban, a female university student told the BBC she thought the Taliban were scared of women and their power.

“They destroyed the only bridge that could connect me with my future,” she said.

