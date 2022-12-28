Connect with us
Another X-mas season road tragedy claims 4 along Masaka – Mbarara highway

News

Published on

School can turned into a taxi, was almost destroyed


The engel of death is not showing any signs of let up after it has claimed even more lives through accidents.

The latest tragedy has been reported at Kuooko along the Masaka-Mbarara road, in Lwengo district.

According to Uganda Res Cross’s Spokesperson Irene Nakasita, whose team helped to rescue the injured, four people have lost their lives.

Seven we’re rushed to Mulago-Masaka regional referral hospital.

Nakasiita says that the accident involved a trailer, a salon car (Mark II) and a school van turned into a taxi.

The police is yet to make a statement on this specific accident.

However, it comes on the same day when the police had just announced that more than 50 people have died across the country since December 23, 2022.

