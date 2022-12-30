Brazil football legend Pele dies aged 82

Brazilian football legend Pele, official name; Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has died at the age of 82.

He died of Cancer at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil surrounded by family.

On Thursday,his daughter Kely Nascimento posted a picture of what appeared to be Pele’s family’s hands on his body in hospital and wrote: “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace”

In 2000, Pele was named by the football governing body as the player of the century. Many still consider him as the greatest player who ever lived.

He scored a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.

He is also the only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

