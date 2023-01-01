Nine people die in stampede at Freedom City

The police have confirmed that nine, mostly young people died in a stampede at Freedom city mall along Entebbe road during new year’s celebrations.

The Police said through its Twitter account that: “The Katwe Territorial Police are investigating an incident of rash and neglect that occurred at a New Year’s Eve event at the Freedom City Mall Namasuba and resulted in the deaths of nine people, including several juveniles.”

Police says: “It is alleged that the incident occurred at midnight when the event’s MC encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display. After the display ended, a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others.”

“Emergency responders arrived on the scene and transported the injured individuals to the hospital, where nine were confirmed dead. The bodies have been transferred to City Mortuary Mulago.”

