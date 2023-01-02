NARO allays fears of suspected Botanical gardens encroachment

Botanical gardens being improved to boost eco-tourism

The National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) who are the custodians of Entebbe Botanical Gardens located in Entebbe, has allayed fears from sections of the public that the country’s first and biggest collection of live genetic resources has been encroached upon by private individuals.

Dr. Ambrose Agona, the Director General of NARO, said in a statement that ongoing construction works at the off-shore side of the expansive gardens, are being undertaken to rehabilitate and improve the gardens to be able to meet its core functions including conservation, research, education and awareness as well as provide a serene environment for the public.

The statement said: “Much as NARO management has fought issues of land grabbing in the gardens over the years, this is to inform and reassure the country that the land is safe and has not been sold to anyone. It is still a property of the government of Uganda.”

The Statement added: “However rehabilitation is ongoing to improve and provide eco-friendly facilities to visitors who come to tour and experience the gardens, as well as (improve) their capacity to deliver the aforementioned core functions. This s in an effort to improve the required social amenities and optimize the eco-tourism potential of the gardens.”

The research body cited some of the construction works currently being undertaken, which include; Improving availability of piped water, washrooms, road infrastructure as well as fencing sections of the gardens to improve safety especially considering that the gardens share a 1.5 kilometre borderline with Lake Victoria.

NARO’s leadership has however expressed gratitude towards members of the public for being vigilant about the public resource.

