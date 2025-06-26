Sports
Uganda to Host Inaugural Pearl of Africa T20 Cricket Series
The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) has announced that five nations will compete in the inaugural Pearl of Africa T20 Cricket Series, set to take place from July 16-28 at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe, approximately 35 kilometres from the capital, Kampala.
Jackson Kavuma, Chairman of the Uganda Cricket Association, addressed the press on Wednesday in Kampala, stating, “We are glad to be hosting this tournament, which is a precursor for the T20 Cricket World Cup qualifiers to take place in Uganda in September this year.”
The participating nations include hosts Uganda, along with Kenya, Namibia (A), the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.
Adonia Waibale, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, detailed the tournament’s format, which will feature a single round-robin followed by playoff matches and a final. Waibale added, “This tournament will be the start of an annual event to attract top teams from the region and beyond.”
All matches, with the exception of those involving Namibia (A), will hold official T20 International (T20I) status, providing crucial points and experience for the participating nations. UCA Chairman Kavuma also welcomed Kuwait’s participation, acknowledging their continuous efforts in T20 Cricket as a reason for their rise in the sport.
The tournament will commence on July 18th, with host Uganda facing Kenya, followed by Namibia A taking on the UAE in the second match of the day.