Sports
Africa’s Hopes Dashed: Mamelodi Sundowns Exit FIFA Club World Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns, Africa’s last remaining hope at the FIFA Club World Cup, have been eliminated from the tournament after a goalless draw against Brazil’s Fluminense on Wednesday at the Hard Rock Stadium. The result saw the South African champions finish third in Group F, one point shy of advancing to the knockout stage.
Having secured a victory against Ulsan HD in their opening fixture and battling fiercely in a 4-3 thriller against Borussia Dortmund, Sundowns needed a win against Fluminense to progress. Despite a strong performance, Masandawana were unable to find the breakthrough, leading to their exit from the competition.
Fluminense secured second place in Group F with five points, while Borussia Dortmund topped the group with seven points following a 1-0 victory against their last group game courtesy of Daniel Svensson.
Mamelodi Sundowns’ elimination marks the complete exit of all four African representatives from the tournament. Al Ahly managed only two points in Group A, Esperance de Tunis finished third in Group D, and Wydad AC, despite having one game remaining in Group G, have already been eliminated without registering any points.