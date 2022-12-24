Former head of public service John Mitala dead

John Mitala, the former head of Public Service, has died,Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has announced.

Mitala, died from Nakasero Hospital where he had spent several months being treated.

Prime Minister Nabbanja said: “I am saddened by the loss of the former head of public service John Mitala. A great public servant, Very humble, articulate , Patriotic and a remarkable time manager. Condolences to the family, relatives and entire @GovUganda, May his soul rest in eternal peace!”

Mitala was known for his diligence, time keeping and incorruptible personality.

