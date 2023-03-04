Connect with us
John Nagenda passes away

John Nagenda passes away

Published on

RIP: The late John Nagenda

Senior President advisor John Mwesigwa Nagenda has died. He was 84 years, the office of the Presidency has announced.

Nagenda died from Medipal hospital in Kololo where he had been admitted for weeks.

Nagenda wrote a weekly column in the government-owned Saturday Vision titles One Man’s Week.

The Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda eulogized the late Nagenda as a unique, principled and knowledgeable person.

Babalanda said Nagenda’s services will be dearly missed.

