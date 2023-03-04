Karamoja Minister Kitutu apologises for diverting iron sheets

The Minister in charge of Karamoja affairs, Mary Goretti Kitutu, has apologized for the diverting iron sheets that were meant for the vulnerable people in Karamoja sub-region.

Kitutu made the apology while appearing before the Presidential Affairs Committee on Friday March 3, 2023.

She said:“Hon chairperson and Honorable colleagues, I pray that you accept and all Ugandans accept my sincere apology. Any inconveniences and embarrassment caused are highly regretted”

Kitutu said she was not guided on the distribution of the iron sheets.

While some elders from Karamoja region demanded for an apology from Kitutu, many Ugandans are disatisfied with her apology saying it does not show remorse for the loss she caused.

Many have called for her resignation.

One Ilukol Solomon wrote on Twitter saying: “As a leader, I would like to express my deep disappointment in the Hon. Minister Kitutu, ur colleagues in the loot, and the OPM. Your apologies & conscious made-up excuses to rob the Karamojong are shameful! Resign! Leave us! enough!”

Background:

The Karamoja iron sheets saga started after MPs from the subregion raised an alarm about the mismanagement of a restoration program for former cattle rustlers.

In December 2021, Parliament passed a UGX39bn supplementary budget meant to re-settle former cattle rustlers in the region.

The money was meant to enable the Ministry of Karamoja affairs buy 100,000 iron sheets and goats to distribute to people as a way to lure then from rustling and create peace in the region.

The MPs said majority of the goats ‘died’ shortly after they were procured and never reached the intended beneficiaries, while the iron sheets were given to ministers.

Nine ministers including ministers of finance Maria Kasaija and Amos Lugoloobi, Rebecca Kadaga, Kitutu herself received the iron sheets instead of the venerable poor.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among was among the beneficiaries of the iron sheets.

Comments

comments