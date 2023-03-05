Embattled MP Lyomoki sacked by own labour union, faces exit from Parliament

Dr. Sam Lyomoki, one of the five workers’ MPs in Parliament, has been removed from the position of Secretary General by the Central Executive Council of his organization – COFTU.

Dr. Lyomoki represented the Central Organisation of Free Trade Unions (COFTU) in Parliament, as well as on the board of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) which remains in the spotlight over alleged abuse of funds by management and it’s supervisors the Minister and Board Members.

A report indicates that Lyomoki, Alon with his Deputy Ms Penninah Tukamwesiga, we’re impeached during a meeting held at Twin Tower Hotel in Kampala on March 4, 2023.

Dr. Lyomoki issued a statement dismissing the decisions of the COFTU and accused participants in the meeting as masqueraders.



Lyomoki now faces an uphill battle to keep his seat, if the COFTU resolutions turn out to be valid and are presented to Speaker of Parliament.

