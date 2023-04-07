Connect with us
More questions than answers as Minister Kitutu is remanded to Luzira

Minister Mary Gorreti Kitutu while being taken in by police to answer to charges of corruption

Embattled Minister Mary Gorreti Kitutu hid her face from the cameras as she was ushered into the courtroom to face charges related to the Karamoja iron-sheets saga.

Presided over by Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro, the anti-corruption court in Kololo charged Minister Kitutu and her brother Naboya Kitutu with charges of corruption, conspiracy to defraud the government and causing loss of public property.

The Kitutus denied the charges. And although their defense lawyer struggled to secure bail, presiding magistrate declined their pleas on grounds that she needed more time to scrutinize the Minister’s bail application. This ensured that she will spend Easter weekend in jail until April 12 when the magistrate will hear her bail application.

Meanwhile, members of the public continue to express anger that Kitutu is carrying the cross of dozens of other senior government officials who received the iron sheets.

