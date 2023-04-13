Long-serving PS Keith Muhakanizi dead

The Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Keith Muhakanizi has passed away from an Italian hospital where he was being treated, the government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has confirmed.

Muhakanizi worked in the influential position of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance for over a decade and, together with Tumusiime Mutebile (RIP), the late former Governor ob the Bank of Uganda, championed Uganda’s private-sector led economic policies of the last two decades.

Muhakanizi was considered by many as very principled character, while his tendence to speak his mind, made others to hate him.

Keith Kalyegira, the CEO of Capital Markets Authority (CMA) eulogized him thus: “He will be remembered for many things but what stands out was his decisiveness and courage. He was action-oriented which made him the ideal champion of several economic management reforms. RIP Keith Muhakanizi”

