Korean volunteers to strengthen Farmers’ knowledge for increased agricultural productivity in Wakiso

Better word, operated by Lololand Co. Ltd and KOICA Project Management Consulting (PMC) in Uganda, have dispatched a team of 10 Korean volunteers to Wakiso district with a mission to empower farmers with knowledge so as to increase their incomes and living standards.

The team of Korean volunteers were dispatched on March 22, 2023.

The beneficiaries are; Namulonge farmers’ group, Kabanyolo farmers group and Makerere University Agricultural Research Institute.

The project volunteers are expected to pursue sustainable rural development in the project site by strengthening agricultural capacity of the target population and improving farm household income and productivity.

The volunteers have skills in horticulture, poultry farming, regional development, language translation and ICT and were dispatched with these skills to make sure the project is implemented by February 2024 effectively and efficiently.

By the end of the project in February 2024, volunteers will have supported Namulonge and Kabanyolo farmers to enhance their personal and professional experiences.

Representatives from the three partner organisations implementing the project have expressed hope that the project would strengthen the existing ties they have with Makerere University Agricultural Research Institute and the local people in each village.

