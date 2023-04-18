Connect with us
Ministry of health

Minister Agnes Nandutu comes out of hiding, gets arrested

News

Minister Agnes Nandutu comes out of hiding, gets arrested

Published on

Minister Agnes Nandutu


The Uganda Police Force has confirmed the arrest of State for Karamoja Agnes Nandutu in relation to the ongoing investigations about abuse of office and theft of iron sheets meant for Karamoja.

Nandutu is the third minister to be arrested after her senior colleague Mary Gorreti Kitutu and Amos Lugoloobi.

Nandutu took herself to CID Headquaters Kibuli, after reportedly ignoring police summons. Police says Nandutu is currently being held at Kira Division Police station and she is expected to be charged at the anti corruption court.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Isa Senkumba

Is blood still thicker than water?
By October 24, 2022

Isa Senkumba

Why a few Ugandans can afford the luxury of celebrating Independence Day
By October 12, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Uganda@60: It’s a story of shared dreams and struggles
By October 9, 2022

Isa Senkumba

Is it FAIR to present the dead before a public court?
By September 7, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

About Uganda, the drunken Nation!
By September 6, 2022

solar

Advertisement
To Top