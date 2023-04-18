Minister Agnes Nandutu comes out of hiding, gets arrested

The Uganda Police Force has confirmed the arrest of State for Karamoja Agnes Nandutu in relation to the ongoing investigations about abuse of office and theft of iron sheets meant for Karamoja.

Nandutu is the third minister to be arrested after her senior colleague Mary Gorreti Kitutu and Amos Lugoloobi.

Nandutu took herself to CID Headquaters Kibuli, after reportedly ignoring police summons. Police says Nandutu is currently being held at Kira Division Police station and she is expected to be charged at the anti corruption court.

