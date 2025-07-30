UNEB Dismisses Claims of Setting Mock Exams, Clarifies Ongoing Pre-Tests

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has firmly denied reports suggesting it plans to begin setting mock examinations for schools, calling the claims misleading and factually incorrect.

In an official statement released this week, UNEB Executive Director Dan N. Odongo addressed the confusion, attributing it to a media report that inaccurately equated ‘mock exams’ with ‘pre-tests’ — two distinct processes.

“We wish to clarify that UNEB will not be setting ‘mock’ examinations for schools as was erroneously reported in the media,” Odongo stated.

He went on to explain that UNEB is currently conducting pre-tests in selected schools as part of a quality assurance initiative aimed at developing items for the Competency-Based Assessment, a key feature of the new curriculum.

“It is true UNEB is currently carrying out pre-tests in sampled schools as part of its quality assurance for items to be used for the Competency-Based Assessment,” he said. “However, this should not be confused with mock exams.”

Odongo emphasized that mock exams typically organized by schools or regional education bodies are not within UNEB’s mandate, and the board has no plans to assume such a role.

“UNEB does not and will not set ‘mock’ exams for schools,” he assured, adding that the board remains committed to transparency and accuracy in its communication with education stakeholders.

The clarification comes as schools across the country continue to adapt to Uganda’s evolving curriculum and assessment methods, with the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) emphasizing practical skills, critical thinking, and applied knowledge over rote memorization.

UNEB urged the media and the public to seek clarity directly from official sources to avoid spreading misinformation that could cause unnecessary concern within the education sector.

Comments

comments