Arsenal’s new stricker Gyokeres promises goals, goals and more goals

After a protracted struggle to sign their main stricker, Arsenal have finally gotten their man Gyokeres.

Not only has the stricker said that he can’t wait but he has also promised goals, goals and more goals.

Here below is a summary of what he said in his interview (Courtesy of The Arsenal Football Club Limited)

“I always want to score,” he said. “To be a part of this club and to score in this kit and with this badge in front of all the supporters, I can’t wait. It will be an amazing feeling.

“I started here [in England], it feels like a long time ago. I think I’ve improved a lot since then. Now I want to prove myself for real and perform together with the team.

“It’s a big honour to play for your country, and then to score goals for them is amazing. When I played at Sporting, I scored a few goals in the Champions League so I feel that I can be on that level as well. Now to come here to a club on Arsenal’s level, I think it’s going to help me perform even better with all the amazing players in this team. I’m really excited to get going.”

“I just felt that it was the right club for me,” he revealed. “What I heard from Mikel and Andrea when I was speaking with them, and just what I’ve seen in the past years, how they’ve been playing football. When I was playing against Arsenal last season, I could really feel it was a very strong team and very difficult to play against.

“That made me choose Arsenal, and of course all the history the club has and the massive fanbase. It’s been amazing to see all the support that they have already given me before I even arrived. That’s what it’s all about. It’s going to be very nice to see them in the stadiums as well.”

Having battled hard with Gabriel, William Saliba and the rest of our defenders that night, Viktor is relishing the prospect of training with him every week as he intends to take his game to the next level at his new home.

Reflecting on that game in November, he assessed: “You were very solid defensively, it was hard to create chances. You were very good on set-pieces as well, and very effective in front of goal, you scored five goals. I think that the team was very good, both going forward and defensively as well. It was a tough game.

“It’s going to be fun. I think there’s going to be some good training sessions hopefully, and it’s a great way to improve.”

Source: www.arsenal.com

