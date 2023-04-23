Online protest shifts focus onto Uganda’s sick health sector

After a largely successful #KampalaPotholeExhibition, protest about Kampala’s dilapidated roads, the organizers of the Online Protest Exhibition – described by organizers as the community torch, have shifted focus towards the country’s ailing health sector.

Led by Dr. Spire Jim Ssentongo, a renowned cartoonist and lecturer of philosophy at Nkozi University, the planned #UgandaHealthExhibition has already shaken officials in the health ministry to the extent that they are planning to counter it, including arresting its chief planner.

The UgandaHealthExhibition, is set to start Monday April 24, 2023, showing both the ugly and the good side of Uganda’s health sector.

Dr. Ssentongo ran an opinion poll, at the end of the #KampalaPotholeExhibition where he asked the public to choose the subject of protest. 67% of the respondents chose the health sector, while 15% chose education while 18% chose to highlight police housing.

