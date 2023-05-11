Coop Bly’s in Action Talk concert

The Christians have been challenged to lead righteous and exemplary lives to easily impact on the communities they live in instead of merely talking.

Speaking at a Press conference ahead of his “Action Talk Live Concert” this Friday, gospel artist Emmanuel Edwin Kusaasira commonly known as Coop Bly, expressed concern that some believers have not done enough to portray the true Christianity but rather talk about it.

When asked what inspired the Concert theme “Action Talk”, Coopy Bly said the musical concert is here not only entertain but also re-awaken Christians to live a purposeful life by doing more actions that speak to what they believe in. He believes leading exemplary lives contribute significantly to the great commission of evangelism.

TRK Coop Bly-Actions speak.

Calling on the public to buy tickets for the Concert, Coop Bly revealed that all the proceeds of the concert will go to Yimba Uganda Initiative that equips young people with vocational skills to positively impact their lives.

Coop Bly disclosed that the Yimba Uganda Initiative has already acquired a 20-acre land in Kayunga district where the vocational training school will be constructed to empower more youths with life skills like plumbing, Metal works, Tailoring, Music production among others.

TRK Coop Bly-Vocational school

Laban Uiru Kinyanjui a former drug addict who was at the verge of committing suicide testifies that because of Yimba Uganda, his life was transformed and acquired musical skills that can now sustain him as a young man.

He is optimistic that the proceeds from the Action Talk Concert due this Friday 12th May 2023 at Hockey Grounds Lugoogo will go a long way in impacting lives of vulnerable youths.

TRK Laban-Action Talk Concert

Comments

comments